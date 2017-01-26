Extraordinary Ordinaries Update: Officer Lee and the Singleton Family; hope for the homeless Local News Extraordinary Ordinaries Update: Officer Lee and the Singleton Family; hope for the homeless As if the first story on the Singleton family wasn't uplifting and inspiring enough, we have an update for you.

- As if the first story on the Singleton family wasn't uplifting and inspiring enough, we have an update for you.

A few months ago, Tampa Police Patrol Officer Justin Lee was making sure a park was clear of people when it was time to close and thats when he made a discovery. There were several people sleeping under a shelter.

ORIGINAL STORY: Extraordinary Ordinary: Officer Justin Lee

Turns out, it was John Singleton, his wife and their three grandchildren who we're homeless and down on their luck. Lee got them into Metro Ministries and put the word out that John wanted to start his own lawn service, a business he can one day pass down to his grandchildren.

Another update, The Singleton family has now moved into their own home! City of Tampa stepped in to cover their rent for the next two years and the house is fully furnished thanks to donations from folks in the community.

"It was a blessing for me," Officer Lee told FOX 13, "My wife has put a lot into this and so has everyone else including yourself, Mr. Allen. I don't think you realize the impact that you have had on this family, as the team has touched this family more than anyone realizes. My wife and I thank everybody from the bottom of our hearts because you don't get opportunities like this all the time."

"I don't take for granted everybody that done this stuff, donated all this stuff. I love all y'all. I thank you from the bottom of my heart and my family do too. I appreciate what you doing for me and in the near future, I'm going to return the thanks to y'all," Singleton promised.

What began with one good cop has turned into an entire community of support for a hardworking family in need.