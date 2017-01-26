Fire seen coming from downtown Tampa Marriott

- Flames could be seen coming from the downtown Tampa Marriott hotel.

The Tampa Marriott Waterside hotel is located at 700 S Florida Ave, which is near Amalie Arena.

Fire crews reportedly had the fire tamped down soon after it started. The city's largest hotel, which has 27 floors with 750 rooms, was completely evacuated.

Crews were unable to say what started the fire or if anyone had been reported injured.

