Guide to Gasparilla: Everything you need to know before the invasion

- As the Gasparilla pirates plan their attack by sea and by land, the city of Tampa is wasting no time getting ready.

Orange barrels and "road closed" signs were already on stand-by Thursday night. By Friday, roads will be closed along Bayshore Boulevard. Authorities will start heavy patrols along the waterways and the streets, for any rule breakers.

More than 300,000 people are expected to fill the street to watch the parade, and thousands more by sea. So traffic - on the land and on the water - is going to be a major concern.

"There's going to be people coming from all over the place that know about the Gasparilla parade. It's one of the biggest parades in America," Eddy Durkin with Tampa PD said.

As Bayshore Boulevard makes way for the pirates, traffic will shut down.

Beginning Friday night at 10 – closure signs will go up at intersections from Gandy Boulevard to Platt Street. A map released by the city shows, by 3 a.m. Saturday, a wave of downtown streets leading to the parade route will be cut off as well.

But Tampa police are making it easy to find the areas you'll need to avoid.

"If you go to tampagov.net/gasparilla, it will give you all the updated information. You can also text 'gasparilla' to 888-777, and you'll get push notifications directly to your phone," Drukin explained.

You'll also find a list of parking options. For those who want to avoid the hassle by using, the ride sharing service announced you'll have to step outside of the Gasparilla perimeter to request a ride.

On the Bay, nearly 1,000 boats are expected to join the invasion. Authorities are warning boaters to keep their distance from one another and be mindful of the "no wake zones" starting around Davis Island and leading to the convention center.

"There will be people out there to notify boaters when they're in the slow zone, and they need to bring it down and operate in a slower manner," explained Capt. Steve Decatur with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

But before taking the wheel of a boat or a car, authorities warn -- the most important thing to do this weekend -- is find a sober driver.

"Designate an operator that has not been drinking, simply put," explained Officer James Boogaerts with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation.

If you walk down most of the neighborhood streets off Bayshore, there have been "no parking" signs in place beginning Thursday night. Any vehicle parked on the streets will be cited and towed at the owner's expense starting Friday.