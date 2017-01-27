Selfie of suspect trying to access stolen cell phone

A suspect who found and possibly stole a cell phone inside a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant was captured in a selfie trying to unlock the phone.

Hillsborough County deputies say the victim was separated from his Samsung Galaxy S7 and that the suspect tried to access the phone's operating system when a security application snapped his photo.

The photo shows clearly the face of a man with a beard wearing a ballcap.

Anyone with information about who he is should call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) to be eligible for a cash reward.