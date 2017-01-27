Police: Body of 25-year old found in Tampa alley victim of homicide

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Jan 27 2017 11:02AM EST

Updated:Jan 27 2017 11:02AM EST

TAMPA (FOX 13) - Tampa police are investigating a homicide after discovering a body in an alley in the Seminole Heights area. 

The man's body was found at approximately 12:40 p.m. Thursday in an alley between E. Comanche Avenue and E. Mohawk Avenue, midway between N. 9th Street and N. 11th Street. 

According to police, the man, identified as 25-year-old Dontae Lampkins, died of apparent upper body trauma. 

The homicide does not appear to be random. Police say it is unclear when the murder occurred. 

Lampkins was wearing a dark blue sweat suit. 

Anyone who may have seem someone fitting the description of the victim, Dontae Lampkins, is urged to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130.

 

