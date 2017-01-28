Girl missing on family property found safe

- Citrus County deputies say a K9 volunteer, along with a deputy, found a little girl who went missing on her family's property Saturday.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said 3-year-old Lainey Brammlett was playing on an electronic four-wheeler with her family, on several acres of property, when her mother heard the four-wheeler stop.

When she went to find Lainey, the girl was no longer there. Deputies, firefighters and several volunteers searched for little Lainey, and about an hour later, they found her. She was in a brushy area near where she went missing.

Deputies said she had some scrapes and cuts, and was cold, but was otherwise fine. She was reunited with her mother.