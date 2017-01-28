Community volunteers look to good works after shooting

- A man remains in the hospital Saturday night after police say he was shot by someone inside his north Clearwater apartment complex.

Members of the troubled community on North Jefferson Avenue, where police tape is an all-too-familiar sight, explained some are trying to turn it around.

"Statistically this is one of the worst neighborhoods," explained Kelly Yeagermann, a community volunteer.

Clearwater detectives say, early Saturday morning, two men, roommates, got into a fist fight that ended in gunfire. The victim, a 34-year-old, was rushed to Bayfront Hospital with injuries that may turn out to be life-threatening. Police say the shooter is a 29-year-old.

They have not released any names, and as of Saturday afternoon, no charges were filed.

"It's so sad. People just don't understand the value of human life," said another volunteer, Lynn Posyton.

All of this happening a block from where one group is trying to improve this neighborhood. They're bringing people together - with the support of law enforcement - to try and bring the crime factor around.

"When you start talking to people, you figure out they're trying to raise their children like the next guy," Posyton said.

They hope to working on the community garden will bring people together, and stop violence like this.