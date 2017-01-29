Police: 8 arrested during Gasparilla celebration

- The Tampa Police Department said its officers arrested less than a dozen people during the Gasparilla celebration on Saturday.

Despite several thousand people attending the Gasparilla festivities, police only made eight arrests. It's much less than in 2016, when there were more than 20 arrested.

Tampa police said the eight arrests included charges for disorderly intoxication, disorderly conduct, public urination, possession of an open container, criminal use of a personal ID, battery and possession of cocaine.

Police also said there were 35 medical transports during Gasparilla.

