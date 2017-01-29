Child in critical condition after deadly car crash

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Jan 29 2017 08:27AM EST

Updated:Jan 29 2017 09:35AM EST

ENGLEWOOD (FOX 13) - A nine-year-old boy is in critical condition after a deadly crash in Englewood.

The crash happened Saturday just after 5 p.m.

Officials said Thomas Stapleton was driving his Mazda B4000 northbound on South Oxford Drive, when he ran through the stop sign at CR 777. Stapleton struck the side of a Ford Fusion and his vehicle overturned.

Troopers said Stapleton was killed. The driver of the Ford, Denise Tapalaga, suffered serious injuries, while her 9-year-old passenger was taken to All Children's Hospital in critical condition.

The crash is still under investigation and officials are waiting for toxicology results.
 

