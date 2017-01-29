Tampa Police search for missing man

- UPDATE: Tampa Police said at 2:30 p.m. Sunday they located Darryl Floyd, 20. They said he was safe, but didn't release any other details.

ORIGINAL STORY: Tampa Police worked Sunday to find a missing 20-year-old man who has a mental disability.

Police said Darryl Floyd was last seen at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East 109th Avenue.

He is approximately 5’10” tall and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a white letter A, grey sweat pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts should call the Tampa Police Department non-emergency number at (813) 231-6130.