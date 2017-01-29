Man, Dog found dead after Auburndale house fire

- A Sunday morning fire left a man and his dog dead.

Polk County Sheriff's Office identified the man 46-year-old David F. Pierce.

Officials say Pierce lived at the home which is located on along Taylor Street in Auburndale.

Polk County Firefighters say they were called out just before 11 a.m.

Firefighters said they were told that one person may have been inside the home.

However, because of heavy fire conditions, crews were forced to battle the fire from outside before they could go in.

Once it was safe to enter the home, firefighters said they found Pierce dead inside a bedroom, along with a dog.

The Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations is investigating what caused the fire.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is conducting the death investigation.

An autopsy will take place Monday.