Protests continue in Tampa over Trump immigration bans

- As protests against President Donald Trump's immigration executive order broke out across the country Saturday, more demonstrations were planned for Tampa Sunday and Monday.

The group Showing Up For Racial Justice Tampa held a protest at Ybor City's Centennial Park Sunday evening.

A Facebook group for the event shows nearly 400 people have responded that they are planning to attend.

But our FOX 13 crew put that number closer to 1,000.

A student group at the University of South Florida is also planning an immigration policy protest for Monday at noon at MLK Plaza on the university's campus.

The protests were a direct response to refugees and other travelers being detained at U.S. airports under President Trump's temporary ban on refugees and others from 7 Muslim-majority countries.

The president and his administration have said the bans, which were signed as an executive order Friday, are in place to protect Americans from foreigners who may have ties to terrorism.

A federal judge in New York dealt a blow to Trump's order, issuing a stay Saturday night that prohibits anyone being detained in airports with a valid visa from being sent back to their home country.

The lawsuit was brought by the American Civil Liberties Union.