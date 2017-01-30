Missing child alert issued for Seminole County teen

- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement in Tallahassee has issued a Missing Child Alert for 17-year-old Alexis Newton of Altamonte Springs.

Newton is five feet, two inches tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes and a mole on her left cheek. She was last seen in the 600 block of Greywood Drive in Altamonte Springs. She was wearing a black long sleeve shirt with bright blue pants and no shoes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or 911.