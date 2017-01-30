Hundreds gather at USF to protest Trump's immigration ban

- Hundreds of students and employees gathered at the University of South Florida to protest President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration Monday afternoon.

The diverse group stood arm-in-arm in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. bust at the university's MLK plaza as a Muslim-American student wearing a hijab led them in singing "This Land" together.

The protests were a direct response to refugees and other travelers being detained at U.S. airports under President Trump's temporary ban on refugees and others from 7 Muslim-majority countries.

The president and his administration have said the bans, which were signed as an executive order Friday, are in place to protect Americans from foreigners who may have ties to terrorism.

A federal judge in New York dealt a blow to Trump's order, issuing a stay Saturday night that prohibits anyone being detained in airports with a valid visa from being sent back to their home country.