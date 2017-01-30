Manatees, sharks spotted in warm water near Manatee Viewing Center Local News Manatees, sharks spotted in warm water near Manatee Viewing Center The manatees are huddled together in the warmer waters outside the TECO Big Bend Power Station in Apollo Beach and sometimes those who go to watch them can even catch a glimpse of sharks, too.

Manatees head to warmer waters when it gets chilly because they can freeze in waters 68 degrees and below.

One of the best spots to catch them in large numbers is at the Tampa Electric Manatee Viewing Center in Apollo Beach, just outside the power plant.

The Manatee Viewing Center is free and open to the public daily from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

