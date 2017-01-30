Fleeing Valrico burglars fire at neighbor

- Deputies are looking for three burglars who shot at a neighbor after swiping a TV and some bikes from a Valrico home.

According to the sheriff's office, it was just before 1 p.m. when a white ford F-150 pickup rolled up to a home on Wexford Green Drive. Three burglars broke in through the sliding glass door and grabbed a 50-inch TV along with a pair of dirt bikes -- one, an adult-sized red and white Honda, and the second a youth-sized Kawasaki or Suzuki green and white bike.

On their way out, deputies say, the three were confronted by a neighbor. One of the suspects fired two shots, but did not hit anyone.

The white F-150 drove off with an estimated $13,000 in stolen goods.

The suspects were described as:

1. Black male, 18-23 years of age, last seen wearing a black hooded jacket

2. Black male, 18-23 years of age, last seen wearing a light-colored long-sleeved shirt and jeans

3. Black male, 18-23 years of age, last seen wearing a light-colored long-sleeved shirt and jeans

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. A cash reward is available through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) and www.crimestopperstb.com.