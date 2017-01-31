Police searching for missing, endangered North Port woman

- North Port police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing, endangered woman.

Police say Karen Tinney was last seen at her home on Cecil Ave in North Port on January 20. Authorities are concerned for her wellbeing because of her medical needs.

Karen drives a red 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a scrape on the driver's side rear panel, and bearing Florida tag EJYT99.

Anyone with information, is asked to contact Det. Chris Maki at 941-429-7323 or intel@northportpd.com.