More than 100 manatees gathered in Three Sisters Springs

- The dip in temperature means manatees headed to the warmer waters to stay warm!

More than a hundred of the gentle giants were huddled together at Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, where the waters are 72 degrees.

The air temperature Tuesday morning was in the 30s, but by 1 p.m., the temperature had warmed up to 67 degrees. People were snorkeling outside the ropes to get a closer look at the sea cows. Anyone who wants to visit the springs can get a look at the manatee sanctuaries from a nearby boardwalk.

The manatee sanctuaries are off limits to boaters right now.

The manatees are also gathering in the warm waters outside the TECO Big Bend Power Station in Apollo Beach, where there is also a Manatee Viewing Center.

Visitors can also catch sharks and other wildlife mingling with the manatees while they watch from the boardwalk.

Manatees make the pilgrimage to warmer waters every time the temperatures dip. They cannot survive in water colder than 68 degrees.

