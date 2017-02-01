Local school implements new 'STREAM' program, integrating religion in learning Local News Local school implements new 'STREAM' program, integrating religion in learning This week is Catholic Schools Week. One local school has implemented a new subject, combining art and religion into daily learning.

Just like public school's have STEM: Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School in Hillsborough County takes it a step further.

They're one of a handful in the St. Petersburg Diocese with what they call “STREAM”



"Everything we do includes religion. It's infused in all of our curriculums. So, STREAM is science, technology, engineering, the arts, religion and math," said school Principal Johnathan Combs.

The traditional class setting is turned on its head with this program. STREAM is a hands on approach. Combs says it prepares students for the 21st century workplace while still learning about the Christian faith and art.

The kids love it.

"When you get to build a catapult you get to build it without instructions so that you can build it the way you want to and not have someone tell you how to build it," said Kasey McGuire, MTC student.

With a little instruction from the teacher Denise Kuhn, their imagination is off and running. The assignment this month is to making a catapult. Students in first through seventh grade build their catapults out of popsicle sticks, plastic spoons, rubber bands and duct tape. Eighth graders build theirs out of 2 in. x 4 in. wood.

Seventh grader Kyra Freeman said, “It's definitely my favorite class. It's not like Math where you have to sit down in a classroom and do work, but you get to be free and be creative in STREAM. "



For more information on STREAM, visit mtctampa.org.

