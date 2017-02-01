Man arrested for impersonating officer on USF campus to lure women Local News Man arrested for impersonating officer on USF campus to lure women The University of South Florida is warning students to be aware of and report suspicious activity after arresting a man they say was impersonating a law enforcement officer on campus and online with the intent to lure women.

19-year-old Christopher Levins was already on probation for a previous incident of impersonating a law enforcement officer in other counties.

USF police say Levins met a female student online and showed up to see her on campus. He arrived wearing slacks, boots, a radio ear piece, and a red emblem sewn on his shirt.

The student became suspicious and alerted police.

An investigation led authorities to Levins.

Last April, deputies arrested him in St. Johns County after he impersonated a homeland security officer.

Similar charges landed him behind bars in Alachua County a month earlier.

Levins was still probation when he showed up to USF this time.

Florida probation and patrol officers tracked him down last week and informed campus police after taking Levins into custody.

Now, authorities are reminding students not to engage with anyone behaving suspiciously, and to report any unusual activity to police.

