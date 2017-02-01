Man robbed, murdered during Craigslist transaction

- Tampa police have arrested a teen and are searching for another suspect in the murder of a man during a Craigslist transaction.

James Beck, 44, of Holiday, was selling his dirt bike and arranged to meet with the suspects through Craigslist.

Beck and his son met the suspects around 7 p.m. Tuesday night in Tampa when one of the suspects shot Beck and the suspects took off with the dirt bike.

Beck died of his injuries and police were able to find the dirt bike along with one of the suspects, identified as 16-year-old Ramontrae Williams.

He's being charged with first-degree murder and robbery.

Police are still searching for the second suspect.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130.