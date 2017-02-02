Drunk driver arrested for killing 3-year-old in crash

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Feb 02 2017 10:09AM EST

Updated:Feb 02 2017 10:20AM EST

RUSKIN (FOX 13) - A three-year-old boy is dead, and his baby sister is suffering serious injuries after a drunk driver struck their family car Wednesday night. 

John Rutland, 38, faces DUI manslaughter charges following the crash. Rutland had a blood alcohol content of .12, authorities say. 

The incident occurred at the intersection of College Avenue and 24th Street in Ruskin at 7:55 p.m. 

Florida Highway Patrol reported that Rutland was driving southbound on 24th Street in a Toyota Camry, approaching the intersection. His two young children, ages five and nine, were in the car with him. 

The Camry entered the intersection and struck a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Marbella Valencia-Bustos, causing Valencia-Bustos's car to spin and overturn. 

Four children under the age of five and a 10-year-old were inside the overturned car, along with Valencia-Bustos and 30-year-old Guadalupe Bustos-Benitez. They were all transported to the hospital. 

One of the children, 3-year-old Jacob Bustos, died from his injuries at the hospital. 

Another of the children, a baby girl who is not yet one-year-old, suffered serious injuries. 

Rutland has a history of driving under the influence. He was previously charged with a DUI in 2015.  He also faced charges for cocaine possession in 2012. 

 

 

 

