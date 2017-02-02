Drunk driver arrested for killing 3-year-old in crash

- A three-year-old boy is dead, and his baby sister is suffering serious injuries after a drunk driver struck their family car Wednesday night.

John Rutland, 38, faces DUI manslaughter charges following the crash. Rutland had a blood alcohol content of .12, authorities say.

The incident occurred at the intersection of College Avenue and 24th Street in Ruskin at 7:55 p.m.

Florida Highway Patrol reported that Rutland was driving southbound on 24th Street in a Toyota Camry, approaching the intersection. His two young children, ages five and nine, were in the car with him.

The Camry entered the intersection and struck a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Marbella Valencia-Bustos, causing Valencia-Bustos's car to spin and overturn.

Four children under the age of five and a 10-year-old were inside the overturned car, along with Valencia-Bustos and 30-year-old Guadalupe Bustos-Benitez. They were all transported to the hospital.

One of the children, 3-year-old Jacob Bustos, died from his injuries at the hospital.

Another of the children, a baby girl who is not yet one-year-old, suffered serious injuries.

Rutland has a history of driving under the influence. He was previously charged with a DUI in 2015. He also faced charges for cocaine possession in 2012.