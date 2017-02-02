New bill could allow gun owners to sue Local News New bill could allow gun owners to sue A newly proposed bill targets places where guns are not allowed, even for those licensed to carry.

Senator Greg Steube (R-Sarasota) filed Senate Bill 610 Tuesday. The measure calls for holding property owners responsible for safety when legal gun owners are prohibited from carrying weapons inside the establishments.

The bill could allow gun holders to sue out-of-pocket costs from injury, death and damage under certain circumstances.

The idea is that if a legal gun owner is made to give up their means of defense in order to enter an establishment, that establishment must then guarantee that individual's safety. By asking people to surrender their weapons, the business owner then, in theory, takes on the responsibility of protecting those inside.

Should the bill pass, many businesses and non-profits could face greater liability.

