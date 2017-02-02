Burglars target Pasco Co. VFW posts

By: Dan Matics, FOX 13 News

HUDSON (FOX 13) - Sheriff deputies in Pasco County say they are closing in on a group of bandits that targeted several VFW posts in the region.  

VFW Post 4412 in Hudson was the latest target – burglarized early Thursday morning.

Deputies say this is the fifth time in the last month crooks have struck, hitting four fraternal organizations and one store.  

Detectives say the thieves can be seen on surveillance video wearing masks and gloves. In one case, they are seen entering through the roof.

Detectives won’t release too many details, because they do not want to compromise the case, but say they are close to making an arrest. 

If you have any information that can help, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers.

