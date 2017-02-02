Thousands of Gasparilla-goers may have been ATM skimmer victims Local News Thousands of Gasparilla-goers may have been ATM skimmer victims Tampa police are looking for two men caught on surveillance video appearing to install a skimming device on an ATM steps away from Ashley Drive.

- Tampa police are looking for two men caught on surveillance video appearing to install a skimming device on an ATM steps away from Ashley Drive.

A customer found the skimmer on January 29 at the GTE Credit Union ATM on Tampa and Twiggs streets downtown. Police say it had been in place since it was installed on January 21.

The skimmer was on the ATM during Gasparilla weekend, when thousands of people were in the area for Saturday's parade.

Police say it's unclear how many people may have used the ATM and had their debit card information stolen.

"If people have used the ATM between January 21 and January 29 you want to make sure you look closely at your bank statements or whatever card you may have used to see if there's any transactions you're not aware of and contact both the police department and your financial institution," said Eddy Durkin, spokesman for Tampa Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 800-873-TIPS.