7-year-old struck by car, in critical condition

- A 7-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on North Forbes Road Friday morning, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says.

The incident occurred near the intersection of N. Forbes Road and WJ Valley Road in Plant City.

The child, a student at Bailey Elementary, was transported via helicopter to Tampa General Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

N. Forbes Road is shut down between WJ valley Road and Pearl May Circle as emergency crews and investigators respond to the crash.

No further information is available at this time.