- A narcotics investigation led to a large heroin bust in Hernando County, deputies said Friday.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis said detectives were tipped off when the U.S. Postal Service intercepted a package destined for Hernando County with 550 doses of heroin inside.

Nienhuis said the package came from somewhere in the northeast United States, but would not specify from where.

After a six-to-eight month long investigation, deputies arrested the suspect as he traveled back to Hernando County from the northeast during a traffic stop in Spring Hill.

Detectives recovered more than 5,550 doses of heroin worth more than $100,000. Some of the packets had photos of President Donald Trump's face on them. "Big mistake putting his picture on that," said Attorney General Pam Bondi, who also attended the news conference.

Johnson faces a number of charges including trafficking heroin and cocaine possession and he has a long criminal history in other states.