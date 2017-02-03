Crews begin repairing, filling Mosaic sinkhole Local News Crews begin repairing, filling Mosaic sinkhole Crews have begun working to fill and repair the massive sinkhole at the Mosaic plant in New Wales.

The sinkhole opened up underneath a retention pond in August, spilling hundreds of millions of gallons of "slightly radioactive" water into the Florida aquifer.

The incident caused months of backlash from residents who worried about water safety. In response, Mosaic tested resident's water free of charge. An investigation by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection began on August 29, and is still ongoing.

Mosaic conducted measurements of the massive sinkhole in mid-October using a LiDAR radar unit. LiDAR is a technology that uses light in the form of a pulsed laser to provide three-dimensional mapping.

Crews used that mapping information to determine where to position drilling equipment to begin the process of filling the hole with a sealant.

The LiDAR mapping from October showed the visible cavity of the sinkhole is around 220 feet deep, and 152 feet in diameter at its widest, according to Herschel Morris of Mosaic.

Mosaic began grouting the sinkhole on Wednesday. Grouting is the pressurized pumping of materials that act as a sealant into a soil or rock formation in order to control ground water and prevent leaks.

Callie Neslund, a spokesperson for Mosaic, told FOX 13 that the grouting work is a 24-hour, 6-day operation and they plan to finish the process before the summertime rainy season.

Currently progress is moving at about 30 yards per hour, but Neslund says they hope to get that rate up to 100 yards per hour.

"It's important to note this is the initial stage of grouting called stabilization," Neslund said, "Shorty after this stage we'll be grouting to the base of the confining unit to seal the hole at the bottom."

The repairs are expected to cost up to $50-million and take five to six months to complete.

