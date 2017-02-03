Fallen deputy's widow seeks community's help to honor late husband Local News Fallen deputy's widow seeks community's help to honor late husband Polk County Deputy Ricky Anderson suffered a massive heart attack one year ago this month, and passed away at his home.

Now, his widow Kerri is making a memory book so that their children have something to remember their father by.

Kerri is asking for the community's help in honoring the man she calls her children's hero



Kerri posted about her mission on her Facebook page, saying, "Can anyone help me? I'm making a memory book for my hero's children..his EOW date is approaching 2-21...would love to get as many Florida departments as I can...Police, Sheriff, State, and Fire! But my goal is at least one from each state!! His badge ID's are 305/6699T. Please add your own personal touches...we love Matthew 5:9 and John 15:13"

As a result, Kerri has received messages from across the country. The messages wish support, love, prayers, and thanks to the late Deputy Anderson and his family.

Ricky Anderson leaves behind a son and twin daughters. His son, Robbie, followed in his dad's footsteps, and is also a Polk County Deputy. Karley and Kinsey are twin sisters who miss their daddy very much.

The album of well-wishes will surely be a treasured reminder to his children that the father they lost too soon made an impact, stood for a cause, loved his community and his country, and was loved in return. Though their father cannot be there for them as they grow up, their law enforcement 'family' will be.

But, Kerri still hasn't met her goal of receiving a message from every state and every department in Florida.



If you're interested in contributing a message of your own to the memory book, and to see the photos already sent in, visit Kerri's Facebook page.

