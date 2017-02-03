Stadium renovations loom over Tigers' spring training Local News Stadium renovations loom over Tigers' spring training The Detroit Tigers' first spring training exhibition game against Florida Southern is right around the corner, but the $48 million overhaul to Joker Marchant Stadium is not done yet.

"I have just one question for you," FOX 13 said to Tim Ferris, a manager for Barton Marlow, the construction firm working on the project. "Are you going to be ready?"

"Yes, absolutely!" Ferris replied, without hesitation.

If the stadium is not complete, the City of Lakeland could be fined $200,000 for every missed game, so the pressure is on. Ferris says small stuff still has to be finished up, but all the major projects are done.

There will be a slick new club area for fans and the bleachers are gone.

Now, every seat will have a back, and there will be a lot more shade for fans, many of whom come from states up north and are not used to the Florida sun and temperatures.

Players are going to be living large, as well. Bob Donahay, who heads up Parks and Recreation for the City of Lakeland, says the gym is going to be one of the biggest in major league baseball.