$10,000 reward offered in '82 St. Pete murder case Local News $10,000 reward offered in '82 St. Pete murder case Newly discovered evidence and the lure of a $10,000 reward could be the keys to solving a cold case more than three decades old.

- Newly discovered evidence and the lure of a $10,000 reward could be the keys to solving a cold case more than three decades old.

St. Petersburg police say investigators discovered new DNA evidence and are reopening the investigation into the murder of Joseph Warner, a Vietnam veteran who was gunned down in January of 1982.

After his service, he got a job as a carrier for Brinks, transporting money from customers to banks.

He was picking up the day’s deposit from the Robinson’s Department Store at Tyrone Square Mall when he was shot twice by two robbers, described as handsome white males, one middle aged, and the other younger.

The robbers made off with what they thought was a bag of cash, but later discovered there were only checks inside.

The case went cold as years passed, but new technology allowed for the discovery of DNA evidence on the recovered bag, which points to a female accomplice.

Assistant Chief Previtera says investigators searching for a match.

"This isn’t going away," Previtera said. "We have our greatest hope of advancing this case and finding out who’s responsible."

Detectives say their leads are good enough for Brinks to offer a $10,000 reward in exchange for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 893-7780 or text SPPD along with a tip to TIP411.