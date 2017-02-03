Family hopes new lead cracks Seminole Heights murder case Local News Family hopes new lead cracks Seminole Heights murder case The family of 25-year-old Dontae Lampkins hopes a composite sketch will solve his murder.

Police say someone killed Lampkins and left his body in an alley last Thursday between N. 9th and 11th streets in Seminole Heights. Investigators say Lampkins died of upper body trauma.

Friday, police released a composite sketch of a person of interest in the case. It's unclear if the man is believed to be involved in the crime or a possible witness.

Either way, Lampkins' family is asking the public to help identify the man in the drawing.

"Even if that person that they put out there is not involved. It's a start. It's a start. It can help," said Devada Carlton, Lampkins' sister.

Carlton believes her brother may have been targeted because he was gay. Police are looking into that possiblity, but say it is to soon to know what the motive was.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 800-873-TIPS.