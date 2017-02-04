Hundreds pack Tropicana Field for Rays Fan Fest

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Feb 04 2017 11:15AM EST

Updated:Feb 04 2017 11:15AM EST

ST. PETERSBURG (FOX 13) - Tropicana Field will be packed with Tampa Bay Rays fans on Saturday.

The annual Fan Fest event is taking place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The doors open early at 10 a.m. for season ticket holders.

Team officials said more than 60 current and former MLB players and coaches are expected to be in attendance.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet players, get autographs, play games and take a tour of the facilities.

The Rays spring training games begin in late February, with regular season games starting in April.

