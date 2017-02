- The Florida Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Pasco County.

The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of State Road 54 and U.S. 41.

According to troopers, 37-year-old Ryan Nelson was riding a Harley Davidson eastbound on State Road 54 when he attempted to turn right on U.S. 41. FHP said Nelson failed to negotiate the turn and crashed.

Nelson was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet, FHP said.