Man critically injured in ATV crash

- The driver of an all-terrain vehicle was critically injured Friday night in a crash on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 301 North in Sun City Center.

The Florida Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Ricardo Ramirez of Ruskin was behind the wheel of the ATV, driving north on the shoulder of the highway, when he crashed into a fire hydrant just north of Brody Boulevard. The ATV then collided with a utility pole, at which point Ramirez was thrown from the vehicle.

The crash caused a complete roadblock in both directions for hours.

Paramedics rushed Ramirez to Tampa General Hospital. No one else was hurt.

Troopers say charges are still pending. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.