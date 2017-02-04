New bike share program launches in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG (FOX 13) - A brand new bike share program officially launched Saturday in St. Petersburg.

Dozens of people gathered to celebrate Coast Bike Share's first community bike ride - starting at City Hall and traveling through downtown and along the city's Healthy St. Pete Loop.

Coast Bike Share says their bicycles offer flexibility for one-way bike rides to get around town in a fun, healthy and environmentally-friendly way.

Saturday's ride ended with a group ribbon cutting at the opening of Localtopia - St. Petersburg's 4th Annual Celebration of all things local, featuring local vendors and businesses from around the city.

Deputy Mayor Kanika Tomalin, some City Council members and Coast Bike Share's Regional Director Eric Trull attended the event.

