Nicholas the dolphin picks Patriots to win Super Bowl

- The same dolphin that accurately chose Clemson to win the FBS National Championships was given the task of picking Sunday's Super Bowl winner. Nicholas, the dolphin is a rescued dolphin at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium who appeared in each of the Dolphin Tale movies along with Winter the dolphin. On Saturday, the aquarium released a video of Nicholas clearly choosing the Patriots over the Falcons to win the big game.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium is a marine life rescue center located in beautiful Clearwater Beach, Florida. CMA’s mission of rescue, rehabilitation and release has become known around the world via the Dolphin Tale movies. Its most famous resident, Winter the dolphin, was rescued in 2005 from a crab trap entanglement, eventually lost her tail flukes, and was then fitted with a groundbreaking prosthetic tail, inspiring the story for the Dolphin Tale movies.

Nicholas was asked to retrieve one of two footballs from his habitat and after some thought and consideration, to the delight of all the Patriot fans watching, he brought back the Patriots ball.

