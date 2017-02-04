Tampa Bay Rays help to give back Local News Tampa Bay Rays help to give back The Tampa Bay Rays helped another local baseball league get back in the game Saturday.

The Miracle League of the Gulf Beaches, part of a national organization, gives children with disabilities the chance to play baseball.

The group is in need of a new field and it’ll cost $150,000 to finish the job. People stopping by Tropicana Field Saturday helped make their dream a reality.

“It would mean so much to me,” said Matthew Walker, Captain and Founder of Miracle League. “It would be a gift from God and the magic of those kids, because when I see the magic and sparkle in their eyes, everything just clicks.”

The current field, which has individual rubber tiles, is causing children to trip and fall. A new field would make it safer for all kids to take part.