Tampa Bay Rays help to give back

ST. PETERSBURG (FOX 13) - The Tampa Bay Rays helped another local baseball league get back in the game Saturday.

The Miracle League of the Gulf Beaches, part of a national organization, gives children with disabilities the chance to play baseball.

The group is in need of a new field and it’ll cost $150,000 to finish the job. People stopping by Tropicana Field Saturday helped make their dream a reality.

“It would mean so much to me,” said Matthew Walker, Captain and Founder of Miracle League. “It would be a gift from God and the magic of those kids, because when I see the magic and sparkle in their eyes, everything just clicks.”

The current field, which has individual rubber tiles, is causing children to trip and fall. A new field would make it safer for all kids to take part.

