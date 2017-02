New Miss Tampa is crowned Local News New Miss Tampa Crowned A brand new Miss Tampa was crowned Saturday night.

Olivia Butler was crowned Miss Tampa 2017 during the Miss Tampa Scholarship Foundation Pageant at Busch Gardens.

This is the 71st year for the event, which is an official preliminary pageant to Miss Florida and Miss America.

In addition to the title, Butler won a $5,000 educational scholarship to continue pursuing her medical degree in hopes of becoming a doctor.