- Two homes and two vehicles were damaged in a fire early Sunday morning.

Hillsborough County firefighters responded to the blaze on Rachita Drive around 5:30 a.m.

Officials said the fire started in a shared garage and spread to the two homes nearby, as well as two vehicles parked in the driveway.

There were no injuries reported, but one resident was displaced and will be assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.