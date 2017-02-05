Fire destroys shared garage, 2 cars in Northdale

- Fire officials in Hillsborough County are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in a garage on Ranchita Court in Northdale - destroying that garage and two cars, and damaging two other homes.

Authorities say they received a 911 call around 5:30 Sunday morning, and arrived on scene to find a heavy fire in a shared garage, with that fire extending to the two homes behind it.

Fire crews worked quickly to put out the fire. It took about 20 minutes for them to get it under control.

One resident was displaced, and is being helped by the Red Cross.

There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.