Lakeland storage facility burglarized Local News Lakeland storage facility burglarized Burglars were caught on camera stealing items from the Socrum Self-Storage located at 9010 US Hwy 98 N. in Lakeland at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Friday. The two suspects cut the fence at the rear of the business to gain access, and then burglarized 40 storage units.

You can see them stealing a TV in this surveillance video but investigators say they also stole mountain bikes, a trolling motor, and other items. The suspects appear to be slender, 5'10" to 6' tall, wearing something over their heads and gloves. They appeared to be driving a 2001-2006 dark Chevrolet Avalanche with chrome trim on the wheel wells. They left heading south on US Hwy 98 toward I-4.



Deputies ask anyone with information about this crime, please call Detective Cain at 863-577-6100.



