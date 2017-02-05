Traffic rerouted due to water main break in Tampa

- City of Tampa transportation officials are rerouting traffic due to a water main break Sunday night.

North Himes Avenue is closed in both directions between West Lambright and West Minnehaha Streets while the Water Department repairs a water main.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Barricades and signage are in place for traffic rerouting.

Officials say the repair is expected to be completed by 11 p.m. Sunday, February 5. Roadway restoration and a return to normal traffic patterns is expected to be completed by 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 8.