Super Bowl pizza making is science for local restaurant Local News Super Bowl pizza making is science for local restaurant Sally O'Neal's restaurant served up close to 300 pizzas this Super Bowl Sunday, one of its busiest days of the year.

The Super Bowl means big business for restaurants and grocery stores across the country. According to Forbes, 12.5 million pizzas will be eaten, while more than 13 billion chicken wings are consumed.

At Sally O'Neal's it takes about 20 workers to make the dough, assemble and bake the pies, man the phones and deliver the pizzas.

It's a process built in tradition. The restaurant has been open for more than 30 years.

Each pie takes about 10 to 12 minutes to assemble and prepare for the oven, according to manager Peter Davis.

Sally O'Neal's says it goes through about 300 pounds of dough, more than 5 gallons of sauce and 125 pounds of cheese on a day like Super Bowl Sunday.

Davis says the only day busier is Gasparilla.