President Trump to visit MacDill Air Force Base Monday Local News President Trump to visit MacDill Air Force Base Monday President Donald Trump will land in Tampa Monday morning for a meeting at MacDill Air Force Base, home of U.S. Central Command, which oversees the war on terror.

- President Donald Trump will land in Tampa Monday morning for a meeting at MacDill Air Force Base, home of U.S. Central Command, which oversees the war on terror.

President Trump spent some time at his home in Palm Beach over the weekend.

Monday, the president was expected to make his first visit to Tampa as commander in chief.

He will be joined by two members of his cabinet and receive briefings. He will also have lunch and visit with troops before heading back to Washington.