Lady Gaga coming to Tampa in December

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Feb 06 2017 08:11AM EST

Updated:Feb 06 2017 08:11AM EST

TAMPA, Fla. - Following her epic Super Bowl performance, Lady Gaga announced her Joanne World Tour which is making a stop in Tampa.

The tour will make it to Amalie Arena Friday, December 1, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Citi cardmembers can get tickets early starting on Wednesday, February 15 at 9 a.m. through Sunday, February 19 at 5 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the rest of the public Monday, February 20 at 10 a.m.  They can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or you can order them at 800-745-3000.

