Lady Gaga coming to Tampa in December

- Following her epic Super Bowl performance, Lady Gaga announced her Joanne World Tour which is making a stop in Tampa.

The tour will make it to Amalie Arena Friday, December 1, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Citi cardmembers can get tickets early starting on Wednesday, February 15 at 9 a.m. through Sunday, February 19 at 5 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the rest of the public Monday, February 20 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or you can order them at 800-745-3000.