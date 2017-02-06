Victims find storage units burglarized Local News Victims find storage units burglarized How do you tell your 11-year-old daughter that her bike was stolen by adults? That's the news that Kim Perkins and Lee Smith had to break to his daughter over the weekend.

- How do you tell your 11-year-old daughter that her bike was stolen by adults? That's the news that Kim Perkins and Lee Smith had to break to his daughter over the weekend.

Her bike, along with hundreds of other items, was stolen from Socrum Self Storage on U.S. Highway 98 in Lakeland.

"She has a very high regard for law enforcement," said Kim Perkins. "So she is really sure that police are going to find her bike."

A lot of stuff was ripped off: A refrigerator, mountain bikes, personal documents and more.

Surveillance video shows two thieves entering the facility around 12:30 a.m. on Friday. They were wearing gloves and something covering their face. Estimates put them between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet tall.

Detectives are looking for a 2001 to 2006 Chevy Avalanche with chrome wheel wells.

They hauled out so much stuff, the thieves had to make two trips.

Many of the people renting space don't have insurance.

"Most of us are out whatever we had. If you don't have insurance and you don't get your stuff back," added Perkins.

Crimestoppers is asking that you call 1-800-226-TIPS if you have any information.