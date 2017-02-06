Attorney: client didn't murder anyone in love triangle Local News Attorney: client didn't murder anyone in love triangle Attorney Jonathan Comnes says his client Jessie Harris was wrapped up in a love triangle but he's no killer, "he didn't show up to the Sunoco with a gun and fired it at Mr Walker, " said Comnes.

- Attorney Jonathan Comnes says his client Jessie Harris was wrapped up in a love triangle but he's no killer, "he didn't show up to the Sunoco with a gun and fired it at Mr Walker, " said Comnes.

He says Harris was looking for get back together with his ex but she had a new boyfriend named Gregory Walker.

In November 2016, Harris and Gregory Walker cross paths at the Sunoco gas station in Tampa. That lead to a confrontation between the two men that ended in blows.

Prosecutor say Walker died at the hospital a short time later. But Comnes says his clients punches did not lead to his death. He believes Walker had a heart condition and is also waiting for test results to prove he was also on drugs.

Comnes also says Walker was the aggressor that day and had previously threatened Harris with a gun and knife.

Comnes plans to use Florida's Stand Your Ground Defense to show his client was in fear for his life that day and was justified in using deadly force.