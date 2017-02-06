Tampa Police identify body found in bay as former doctor Local News Tampa Police identidy body found in bay as former Doctor Tampa Police have identified the man found floating in the eastern portion of Tampa Bay near Hooker's Point on Friday afternoon.

He is Aaron Roush, 22, of Tampa.

Foul play is not suspect, but the medical examiner has not released a cause of death.

"A close family friend said he would occasionally ride his bike down to Channelside, put on his bathing suit or have it under his clothing, and take a swim," said his lawyer, Jeff Holmes, of Winter Haven.

In 2013, Roush was charged with several counts of drug trafficking and was arrested at his Lakeland office, to wide media coverage.

"He is a bad guy," said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Holmes says roush was convicted of only one felony for not properly evaluating patients, and cleared of trafficking.

He served no jail time.

"He was disappointed that he lost his medical license," said Holmes. "Anybody would be. He seemed to be doing well."

Two weeks ago, Holmes and his client were back in court, to handle a charge of criminal mischief.

An elevator in his Channelside high rise - where he lives on the 16th floor in a $350,000 condo - was damaged.

Holmes says his client was upbeat.

"We were confident that these charges were going to be resolved next week in Tampa," said Holmes. "That he would be put back in probation for a short time and conclude that, and then move back to his home state of California."

The Hillsborough Co. medical examiner is doing an autopsy, but police say there were no signs of foul play.

Holmes wonders if he simply drowned.

"I was amazed that this would happen so I am sure this is a tragic accident," said Holmes.