3-year-old hospitalized after months of abuse

A three-year-old girl is fighting for her life at John Hopkins All Children's Hospital after suffering prolonged abuse.

The man accused of causing the toddler's extensive injuries is her mother's boyfriend, Eric Sanders.

Charges against Sanders were upgraded to child abuse and aggravated child abuse.

The girl's mother, Kimberly Bedwell, just bonded out of jail. Sanders remains in Land O' Lakes Detention Center.

Bedwell told detectives that the abuse started in November.

She told authorities that after her daughter urinated on herself, Sanders kicked her in the thighs and stomach, punched her and whipped her severely with a belt.

Bedwell also said Sanders refused to buy diapers for little girl because they are "too expensive," and that he also did not want the toddler to learn how to use the bathroom without urinating on herself.

Law enforcement documents indicate that Sanders also grabbed the girl by the throat, knocked her unconscious and caused her to go into seizures.

On Monday, the girl's condition was described as "life threatening."

